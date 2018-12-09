Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays stone for pipe water project in saline-hit villages

The proposed drinking water project has the capacity to treat 25 million litres of water from Luna and Chitrotola rivers per day.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing a meeting in Sarumuhi village | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a mega piped water supply project in Sarumuhi village under Mahakalapada block.Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said the State Government has sanctioned `241 crore to strengthen drinking water supply in the village. “Drinking water crisis remains a major issue in the seaside villages and this project would solve the water problem in 148 villages of 26 gram panchayats within Mahakalapada block and 52 villages of 16 gram panchayats within Marsaghai block with a population of 2.36 lakh,”  he said.

The proposed drinking water project has the capacity to treat 25 million litres of water from Luna and Chitrotola rivers per day. As many as 28 overhead water tanks will be built under the project.The project would be completed within two years and involve laying of around 150 km water pipeline, construction of six underground reservoirs and two water treatment plants at Jadupur and Manikunda, Naveen said.

The State Government will build a riverine port at Akhadasali at Mahanadi river within Mahakalapada block. The port will be built on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Local youths will get jobs in the port and the villages adjoining the port would be developed.

Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said ingress of saline water in many coastal pockets has been on the rise as a result of which large tracts of agricultural land have been rendered infertile. 
“Many villages were virtually floating in an ocean of sweet water three decades back. But due to excess drawing of ground water, the salinity level in the water has been increasing every year. We are happy after the Chief Minister laid the  foundation stone”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp