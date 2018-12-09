‘Deba Dipavali’ concludes at Srimandir   

By Express News Service

PURI: ‘Deba Dipavali’, a three-day festival of lights of the trinity, came to an end on Saturday.

The last day of the festival began with the lifting of ‘Mahadeep’ atop Sri Jagannath temple and lighting of ‘diyas’ on the shrine’s ‘Amolaka’. It was followed by display of fireworks. The temple administration had made special arrangements for smooth conduct of all rituals on time.

As per belief, the deities during the festival make offerings to their ancestors. On the first day, ‘pinda’ (obsequies) is offered by Lord Jagannath to mythological King Indradryumna who established the lords at the temple. The King had sought a boon from the Lord to end his dynasty so that none of his family members claimed ownership of the temple. Lord Jagannath granted the King’s wish and also offered ‘pinda’ to his ardent devotee.

On day two of the festival, Lord Jagannath, as incarnation of Lord Rama, offers ‘pinda’ to his father King Dasarath. He also offers ‘pinda’ to Basudev and Devaki as incarnation of Lord Krishna. On the last day of the festival, the Lord performs the rites for his foster parents Nanda and Jashoda.