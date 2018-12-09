Home States Odisha

Odisha governor visits weaver craft village

Members of the weavers’ cooperative societies also sought financial support from the Government to prevent weaving from getting extinct in rural areas.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal interacting with women weavers at Bam village | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday visited weaver craft village ‘Bam’ which was set up with families of weaver community from Jaipur village under Raghunathpur block.He interacted with the handloom producers’ group whose members urged him to make ‘Bam’ an advanced village along with measures for marketing their produce, financial aid to procure raw materials and weaving machines. Handloom Producers’ Group secretary Mamata Prusty said the members of the group sought the Governor’s intervention for financial assistance to procure raw materials and weaving machines for women weavers in the village.

Members of the weavers’ cooperative societies also sought financial support from the Government to prevent weaving from getting extinct in rural areas. The women weavers said around 442 handloom weavers from 90 households of the village have benefited from the ‘Bayan Gram’ project. However, they need around 20 weaving machines for which financial aid is required from the Government. They also sought adequate space in the village to display their products for better marketing.

The Governor lauded the weavers’ artistic skills and assured he will take up their demands with the Government. He advised the weavers to target all groups, including consumers, in urban areas and foreign countries and said the banks will be urged to facilitate more loans to the weaver community.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi urged the Governor to upgrade the weaver craft village. Prof Lal also attended the golden jubilee celebration of Raghunath Nodal High School at Kothi village and advised students to be disciplined and punctual.

Paradip MLA Damodar Rout and Jagatsinghpur MP Kulamani Samal were present on the occasion. The Governor also attended the silver jubilee celebration of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir at Balikuda.
Ganeshi Lal visits PPT The Governor then visited Paradip Port where he was received by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Chairman Rinkesh Roy. He visited the harbour where Roy apprised him about the functioning of the port and future expansion plan being taken up for its development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp