Odisha governor visits weaver craft village

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday visited weaver craft village ‘Bam’ which was set up with families of weaver community from Jaipur village under Raghunathpur block.He interacted with the handloom producers’ group whose members urged him to make ‘Bam’ an advanced village along with measures for marketing their produce, financial aid to procure raw materials and weaving machines. Handloom Producers’ Group secretary Mamata Prusty said the members of the group sought the Governor’s intervention for financial assistance to procure raw materials and weaving machines for women weavers in the village.

Members of the weavers’ cooperative societies also sought financial support from the Government to prevent weaving from getting extinct in rural areas. The women weavers said around 442 handloom weavers from 90 households of the village have benefited from the ‘Bayan Gram’ project. However, they need around 20 weaving machines for which financial aid is required from the Government. They also sought adequate space in the village to display their products for better marketing.

The Governor lauded the weavers’ artistic skills and assured he will take up their demands with the Government. He advised the weavers to target all groups, including consumers, in urban areas and foreign countries and said the banks will be urged to facilitate more loans to the weaver community.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi urged the Governor to upgrade the weaver craft village. Prof Lal also attended the golden jubilee celebration of Raghunath Nodal High School at Kothi village and advised students to be disciplined and punctual.

Paradip MLA Damodar Rout and Jagatsinghpur MP Kulamani Samal were present on the occasion. The Governor also attended the silver jubilee celebration of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir at Balikuda.

Ganeshi Lal visits PPT The Governor then visited Paradip Port where he was received by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Chairman Rinkesh Roy. He visited the harbour where Roy apprised him about the functioning of the port and future expansion plan being taken up for its development.