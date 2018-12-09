Mahanadi bus mishap toll rises to 12

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The death toll in Mahanadi bus tragedy rose to 12 with another passenger succumbing to his injuries on Saturday. The deceased identified as Umakanta Bhatta (40) of Krushnasashanpur in Puri district was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital after the mishap. On November 23, another injured passenger Bharat Mallick of Saraswatipur under Balanga police limits had succumbed while undergoing treatment.

As many as seven persons, including three women, had died on the spot when the Cuttack-bound private bus from Talcher fell off bridge into Mahanadi river bed near Jagatpur on November 20. Later, three of the 50 injured passengers admitted to SCBMCH had succumbed at the hospital.

The driver of the bus lost control when a buffalo came in front of it and the vehicle fell into the dry riverbed.The Government had announced ex gratia of `2 lakh each to the kin of the victims and ordered to provide free treatment of the injured passengers.