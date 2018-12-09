More career centres to empower youth

Home States Odisha

During her visit to NCSCDA, Swain distributed self-employment tool kits and laptops to 20 differently-abled youth undergoing skill training at the centre.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Centre will set up 100 Model Career Centres in various states, including Odisha, to empower youth with essential attitude and skill set to achieve their career goals.Addressing mediapersons during a visit to National Career Service Centre for Differently-abled (NCSCDA) here on Saturday, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor (AS&FA) to Ministry of Labour and Employment Sibani Swain said, “Centre had sanctioned `5 crore for setting up 107 Model Career Centres across the country, of which six have been set up at Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar and Paralakhemundi. Funds will be sanctioned shortly for 100 more Model Career Centres, some of which will be set up in Odisha.”

During her visit to NCSCDA, Swain distributed self-employment tool kits and laptops to 20 differently-abled youth undergoing skill training at the centre. The tool kits include sewing machines, beauty parlour kits and vending cart.The sewing machines were sponsored by Paradip Port Trust while laptop and vending Carts were provided by Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD). 

The beauty parlour kits were provided by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).
NCSCDA officials said training to differently-abled students is being imparted as part of a joint initiative of Ministry of Labour and Employment, said State SSEPD Department and Odisha Skill Development Authority.

This year NCSCDA targets to provide training to 1,000 differently-abled youth. 
The Centre is imparting free residential training of two to six months to differently-abled persons in 11 skill trades including DTP and print publishing, integrated course in hair, skin and make up, repair and maintenance of personal electronic devices, ornamental and applique work, hospitality assistant, arc and glass welding, repair and maintenance of windows and split AC and other commercial trades.

