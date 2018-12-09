PLGA Week peaceful in Malkangiri  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Maoists were on a back foot during the Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Week that concluded on Saturday. No untoward incident was reported during the week due to the presence of BSF and frequent patrolling by SOG jawans. The ultras had earlier put up posters and banners in some villages urging local youths to observe the PLGA Week. If sources are to be believed, the Maoists observed the week in a few remote and inaccessible pockets of Malkangiri and maintained a low profile this year.

Police said with intensified combing operations, the Maoists who were calling the shots in the Swabhiman Anchal (previously known as cut-off areas), have retreated to forests. They had a free run in the area prior to opening of the Gurupriya bridge.

SP Jagmohan Meena said the well coordinated operation being carried out by the paramilitary forces, SOG and DVF in the Maoist hotbeds have put the Maoists on back foot. Recently, six BSF camps were set up at Jantapai, Piplapadar, Mahupadar, Dyke-III, Badigeta and Kartanpalli which were earlier considered Maoist dens.