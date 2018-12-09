Odisha revenue cases pile up despite e-governance  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government claims to have introduced 3T (transparency, teamwork and technology) formula to improve governance, thousands of land mutation cases, which were supposed to be disposed of in a time-bound manner, are pending in several districts since long.The e-Governance initiatives have hit a roadblock due to a number of reasons including map issues, duplicate entry of cases and non-institution of old cases. As many as 2,37,605 mutation cases were recorded in 30 districts till November 20 while only 17 per cent of those cases have been disposed of.

The pendency of mutation cases beyond the timeline of Odisha Right to Public Services (ORTPS) is almost 50 per cent of the total pendency in 14 districts. As many as 20,563 cases are pending beyond the ORTPS timeline in 23 tehsils of the 14 districts with Bhubaneswar tehsil having highest 4,359 cases. While Kanisi in Ganjam district has 1,620 pending cases, Khurda tehsil has 1,270 cases.

Tehsils should deliver online services within the specified time period as per ORTPS Act, 2012 enacted by State Government for timely and hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens.A revenue official said, cases in Puri, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Angul are pending due to issues in map. The cases will be disposed of once the map correction is completed by the Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC), he said.

“Although Khurda, Puri, Rayagada and Nuapada have done well, the overall performance of the State is not upto the mark. The performance of each district has been reviewed and the officials have been asked to reduce the pendency substantially,” the official said. An internal report revealed that 18,711 cases are pending in 46 tehsils at the record keeper level. The pendency of cases is high in Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Puri, Khurda, Parlakhemundi, Pipili, Bhadrak, Chandbali, Chhatrapur, Baripada, Sanakhemundi, Jaleswar, Sambalpur and Dasarathapur tehsils compared to others.

Meanwhile, Tehsildars of the tehsils, where old cases have not been instituted due to closure of manual counters, have been asked to prepare the list of such cases by December 31.“As many as 7,709 cases are pending with Tehsildars for institution. Once the lists are prepared, the window will be opened for seven days for institution of cases,” the official said.

He informed that the officials, who are rejecting mutation cases without valid ground, will be dealt with seriously. Since 10,467 cases have been rejected within a period of 11 days, Tehsildars, Sub-Collectors and Additional District Magistrates have been asked to ensure no rejection without valid cause.