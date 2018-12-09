Swachhata scheme in 50 schools

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The Rayagada administration will soon launch a Swachhata Action Plan (SAP) to promote hygienic practices among students of 50 schools in the district. The initiative, aimed at bringing about a change in the attitude of children towards cleanliness, will be implemented under Swachha Vidyalaya, Sustha Vidyalaya scheme in partnership with UNICEF. In the initial phase last year, the scheme was launched in six schools and considering its success, 50 more schools will be included in the programme this year.

In fact, the six schools - RSEWC Primary School in Rayagada, Upgraded High School in Pujariguda, Ashram Schools in Bhakurguda and Thutibara, Upgraded High School in Jodamba and Seva Ashram school in Jurudi - were awarded by the State Government for successful implementation of the scheme this year.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said emphasis will be laid on promoting safe and hygienic practices among school children. She said all schools identified under SAP will need to adhere to basic sanitation and hygiene practices. Subash Beuria, an officer of UNICEF, said in order to ensure success of the project, teachers of the selected schools will be trained in a phased manner.