Home States Odisha

Turnaround plan: NINL on track to break even this fiscal

For the loss making steel firm, completion of its capital repair work on the 1.1 million tonne capacity blast furnace was a crucial breaking point.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  State -owned Nilachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) on Saturday said it hopes to breakeven this fiscal and clock net profit by FY-20 on the back of its turnaround plan showing some solid traction. As part of its strategy, the company has resumed production of steel billet at its Kalinga Nagar plant and commenced Steel Melting Shop (SMS) on Friday. The company also aims to start manufacturing of TMT bars under the NINL brand and produce wire rods through conversion of these steel billets this fiscal. With value-added products in its portfolio, the country’s biggest producer and exporter of pig iron hopes to improve sales realisation and enhance profitability.

“This product mix will give us better profitability. The steel market is improving and we expect to earn maximum net margin on billet by reducing the cost of production. The first export consignment of billet will be sent shortly,” SS Mohanty, Vice-chairman and Managing Director at NINL said in a statement. To further boost its bottomline, the company plans to operationalise its captive mines at Koira in the next three to four months, which is due to get the final forest clearance Stage-II from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Mohanty said the operation of captive mines would help the company save about `250 crore annually.

For the loss making steel firm, completion of its capital repair work on the 1.1 million tonne capacity blast furnace was a crucial breaking point. Riding on increased production, the company generated Ebitda of nearly `4,000 per tonne of pig iron during the April-August period this year, against the corresponding period a year ago when Ebitda was in red.

Meanwhile, talks for a potential merger of NINL with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) is doing the rounds. Sources said the Centre will examine a proposal by the Ministry of Steel if these companies combined could be further merged with largest State-run steel maker Steel Authority of India (SAIL). NINL is promoted jointly by MMTC, which holds 49.78 per cent and Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha which holds 15.29 per cent in the firm. The bulk of the remaining 34.93 per cent stake in NINL is held by central public sector undertakings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp