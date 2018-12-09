Turnaround plan: NINL on track to break even this fiscal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State -owned Nilachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) on Saturday said it hopes to breakeven this fiscal and clock net profit by FY-20 on the back of its turnaround plan showing some solid traction. As part of its strategy, the company has resumed production of steel billet at its Kalinga Nagar plant and commenced Steel Melting Shop (SMS) on Friday. The company also aims to start manufacturing of TMT bars under the NINL brand and produce wire rods through conversion of these steel billets this fiscal. With value-added products in its portfolio, the country’s biggest producer and exporter of pig iron hopes to improve sales realisation and enhance profitability.

“This product mix will give us better profitability. The steel market is improving and we expect to earn maximum net margin on billet by reducing the cost of production. The first export consignment of billet will be sent shortly,” SS Mohanty, Vice-chairman and Managing Director at NINL said in a statement. To further boost its bottomline, the company plans to operationalise its captive mines at Koira in the next three to four months, which is due to get the final forest clearance Stage-II from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Mohanty said the operation of captive mines would help the company save about `250 crore annually.

For the loss making steel firm, completion of its capital repair work on the 1.1 million tonne capacity blast furnace was a crucial breaking point. Riding on increased production, the company generated Ebitda of nearly `4,000 per tonne of pig iron during the April-August period this year, against the corresponding period a year ago when Ebitda was in red.

Meanwhile, talks for a potential merger of NINL with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) is doing the rounds. Sources said the Centre will examine a proposal by the Ministry of Steel if these companies combined could be further merged with largest State-run steel maker Steel Authority of India (SAIL). NINL is promoted jointly by MMTC, which holds 49.78 per cent and Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha which holds 15.29 per cent in the firm. The bulk of the remaining 34.93 per cent stake in NINL is held by central public sector undertakings.