VIMSAR junior doctors join duty  

SAMBALPUR: A day after State Government sent incumbent Director of VIMSAR, Aswini Pujahari on leave, the agitating junior doctors ended their cease-work and resumed duty on Saturday. Dr Prakash Mohapatra took over as the new Director in-charge of VIMSAR.

The cease-work of 240 junior doctors and 150 house surgeons severely hit health services at VIMSAR, which is the tertiary health centre of Western Odisha. On November 26, a four-member team of the Health & Family Welfare Department visited the institution to inquire into the veracity of the allegations, made by the JDA, against Dr Pujahari. They had alleged that Dr Pujahari used table salt, terming it as hypertonic saline, for the treatment of a cancer patient, who later died. Without revealing name of the patient, they said he had also applied lemon juice on a patient.

The JDA had submitted all the evidence including a video showing Dr Pujahari’s team pouring table salt inside the body of a patient during surgery before the team. Subsequently, the Government served show-cause notice to Dr Pujahari and sent him on leave on Friday.

Welcoming the decision, vice-president of JDA Himanshu Mishra said they had convened the general body meeting of the junior doctors and decided to resume duty on Saturday. The house surgeons will also join duty and undergraduate students attend classes. Dr Pujahari said the Government has given him three days to reply to the show-cause notice.