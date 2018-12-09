Home States Odisha

VIMSAR junior doctors join duty  

The cease-work of 240 junior doctors and 150 house surgeons severely hit health services at VIMSAR, which is the tertiary health centre of Western Odisha.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A day after State Government sent incumbent Director of VIMSAR, Aswini Pujahari on leave, the agitating junior doctors ended their cease-work and resumed duty on Saturday. Dr Prakash Mohapatra took over as the new Director in-charge of VIMSAR.  

The cease-work of 240 junior doctors and 150 house surgeons severely hit health services at VIMSAR, which is the tertiary health centre of Western Odisha. On November 26, a four-member team of the Health & Family Welfare Department visited the institution to inquire into the veracity of the allegations, made by the JDA, against Dr Pujahari. They had alleged that Dr Pujahari used table salt, terming it as hypertonic saline, for the treatment of a cancer patient, who later died. Without revealing name of the patient, they said he had also applied lemon juice on a patient. 

The JDA had submitted all the evidence including a video showing Dr Pujahari’s team pouring table salt inside the body of a patient during surgery before the team. Subsequently, the Government served show-cause notice to Dr Pujahari and sent him on leave on Friday.

Welcoming the decision, vice-president of JDA Himanshu Mishra said they had convened the general body meeting of the junior doctors and decided to resume duty on Saturday. The house surgeons will also join duty and undergraduate students attend classes. Dr Pujahari said the Government has given him three days to reply to the show-cause notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp