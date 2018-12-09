Home States Odisha

Wages not paid to IGNOU security guards  

The security guards of IGNOU, Koraput have complained of not being paid full wages for the last three years. 

Published: 09th December 2018

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The security guards of IGNOU, Koraput have complained of not being paid full wages for the last three years. Seven security guards were engaged by a private agency in the institution in 2009. They were getting daily wage of `106. Subsequently, the wages were revised under the rules of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and they were paid `256 per day through the security agency till 2014. However, the IGNOU has not paid the security guards their dues since 2015. While some have not been paid at all, others are deprived of the revised pay. According to the last pay revision in 2015, they are supposed to get `527 per day.

Meanwhile, as per the direction of the IGNOU Directorate in Delhi, three security guards were disengaged in November last year without issuing prior notice to them. Security guards Rabindra Nayak, Bhabani Sankar Barik and Sukanta Khora have not got their dues so far. Four others - Mithun Barik, Gupteswar Moharana, Himanshu Singh and Suman Sadangi - are paid wages at the rate of `256 per day instead of `527 from 2014.

The agency had written to the Regional Director, IGNOU, Koraput requesting him to revise their wages but the latter allegedly did not send the letter to the Delhi office of IGNOU. The guards have urged Deputy Chief  Labour Commissioner Narayan Tripathi to intervene.Contacted, Regional Director B Rajgopal said the officials of IGNOU Directorate at New Delhi has been apprised of the matter and the security guards’ dues will be paid soon.

