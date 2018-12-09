Home States Odisha

Weak student turnout: 58 Odia medium schools shut down

Blame it on parents’ growing interest towards private schools or simply the government’s apathy and negligence in respect of improving the situation.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

School, students

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Blame it on parents’ growing interest towards private schools or simply the government’s apathy and negligence in respect of improving the situation. As many as 58 Odia medium government-run primary schools have been shut down during the last three academic sessions due to very low student strength in Cuttack district. Only about 5 to 10 students used to attend Odia schools.

While two schools were closed during 2014-15 session in Mahanga block, it was one each in Cuttack city, Damapada, Kantapada and Niali block. The 2016-17 session saw 34 schools being closed, the highest number in the three sessions. While Niali block recorded the highest at 9, it was 6 in  Tangi-Choudwar, 4 in Salepur, 3 each in Banki, Cuttack Sadar and Mahanga block, 2 in Cuttack city and one each in Damapada, Kantapada, Narasinghpur and Nischintakoili blocks.

The rest 18 schools were shut down in 2017-18 session and those include, 3 each in Banki, Cuttack City, Cuttack Sadar and Mahanga, 2 in Niali and one each in Damapada, Kantapada, Narasinghpur and Tangi-Choudwar block.The district administration had submitted reports prepared on the basis of surveys conducted by  officials of district Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to the School and Mass Education Department. After getting departmental approval, closure notices were served.

Similarly, going by decision for merger of schools undertaken by Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital (SATH) programme launched by NITI Aayog for rationalisation of school education besides better administration, the district administration had sent a proposal to School and Mass Education Department for merger of 164 satellite schools with 142 lead schools located either in the same campus or within a radius of 100 metres.

However, the department after verifying the proposal had approved for merger of 137 satellite schools with 119 lead schools either physically or administratively.While highest 32 satellite schools running within the jurisdiction of Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) are going to be merged with 26 lead schools, Tigiria block has the lowest 3 satellite schools to be merged with 2 lead schools.

“Out of total 137 satellite schools as many as 95 satellite schools have so far been merged with their respective lead schools and the process for merger of the rest 42 satellite school is in progress,” said District Education Officer (DEO) Niranjan Behera.Notably, the district has total 1367 primary schools, 703 Upper Primary Schools and 474 High School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp