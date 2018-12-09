Home States Odisha

Woman found dead

 Uneasy prevails in Buguda town of Ganjam district following the cold-blooded murder of a 50-year-old woman.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Uneasy prevails in Buguda town of Ganjam district following the cold-blooded murder of a 50-year-old woman.The deceased has been identified as Kanak Sahu, wife of Kabiraj Sahu of Annapurnanagar area of the town. Sources said Kabiraj, a utensil hawker, had left his home for business on Saturday. At around noon, he received a call from Kanak who informed him of their in-laws’ presence in their house.

Kabiraj asked his wife to make tea for the visitors and upon returning home was shocked to find Kanak lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. He immediately informed the police and took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During investigation, police came to know that last year, the couple’s daughter-in-law was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suspected dowry case.A case was filed against Kanak and the couple’s two sons and they were arrested and sent to judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the murder.While Kanak recently got bail, her two sons are still in prison. Meanwhile, the woman’s body has been sent for autopsy while search is on for the in-laws. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp