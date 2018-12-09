Woman found dead

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Uneasy prevails in Buguda town of Ganjam district following the cold-blooded murder of a 50-year-old woman.The deceased has been identified as Kanak Sahu, wife of Kabiraj Sahu of Annapurnanagar area of the town. Sources said Kabiraj, a utensil hawker, had left his home for business on Saturday. At around noon, he received a call from Kanak who informed him of their in-laws’ presence in their house.

Kabiraj asked his wife to make tea for the visitors and upon returning home was shocked to find Kanak lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. He immediately informed the police and took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During investigation, police came to know that last year, the couple’s daughter-in-law was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suspected dowry case.A case was filed against Kanak and the couple’s two sons and they were arrested and sent to judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the murder.While Kanak recently got bail, her two sons are still in prison. Meanwhile, the woman’s body has been sent for autopsy while search is on for the in-laws.