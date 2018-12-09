Home States Odisha

Youth found dead in water tank

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A 28-year-old youth of Jhola Sahi under Purighat police limits was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside a water tank atop a three-storey building at Nima Sahi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Dayanidhi Maharana. Locals spotted his body inside the half-opened water tank of an adjacent under-construction building.

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that Maharana, against whom one of his neighbours had brought assault allegation by fling an FIR at Purighat police station a day back, might have drowned while he was hiding himself inside the water tank to avoid police arrest.

On being informed, Purighat police rushed to the spot, recovered the body from the water tank and sent it for post-mortem. “The exact reason behind the death can only be established after getting the autopsy report,” said Purighat IIC Rashmi Ranjan Sahu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp