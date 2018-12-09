Youth found dead in water tank

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 28-year-old youth of Jhola Sahi under Purighat police limits was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside a water tank atop a three-storey building at Nima Sahi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Dayanidhi Maharana. Locals spotted his body inside the half-opened water tank of an adjacent under-construction building.

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that Maharana, against whom one of his neighbours had brought assault allegation by fling an FIR at Purighat police station a day back, might have drowned while he was hiding himself inside the water tank to avoid police arrest.

On being informed, Purighat police rushed to the spot, recovered the body from the water tank and sent it for post-mortem. “The exact reason behind the death can only be established after getting the autopsy report,” said Purighat IIC Rashmi Ranjan Sahu.