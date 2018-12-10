Four killed, 10 hurt in vehicle crash in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed and 10 others sustained grievous injuries after the minibus, in which they were travelling, collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 55 at Katada here on Saturday night.

The deceased are 55-year-old Dharani Dhar Pradhan, 45-year-old Arun Sahu, B Sahu, all of Balasinga village and 48-year-old Sibram Sahu of Tulasipal village. They were part of a 14-member group of Balasinga who were returning back from Koraput after the pilgrimage.

Police said 14 persons of Balasinga village had gone to Koraput for some days for pilgrimage. They were returning home on Saturday night when at around 2 am, their minibus collided head-on with a truck coming from Angul side near Balasinga.

While three persons died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the hospital. A police team, which was patrolling in the area, came to the rescue of the victims. The 10 injured were rushed to Angul hospital and seven were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in a critical condition.

Jarapara IIC Bindu Biswal said, “Our police team reached the spot soon after the mishap occurred. Ambulances were called in for the rescue of the injured persons. It seems the accident took place after the driver of the minibus dozed off behind the wheel.”The truck driver, who had fled after the mishap, is absconding. Police have seized the truck.