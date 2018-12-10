Home States Odisha

Campaign against superstition in  Odisha's Keonjhar

With street plays in seven villages of Deojhar gram panchayat in Keonjhar district, the programme was organised by JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL).

Published: 10th December 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:55 AM

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A week-long awareness campaign to eradicate superstition from the society has received warm response from the local communities. The programme, designed through street plays in seven villages of Deojhar gram panchayat in Keonjhar district, was organised by JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL). The villages, in which 12 plays were performed during the campaign, are Sialijoda, Kuldum, Gobardhanpur, Mahadebnasa, Deojhar, Murga and Thakurani.

During the awareness creation programme, short plays were performed by a professional street play troupe on themes based on traditional age-old beliefs like witchcraft and animal sacrifice to get rid of health issues and witch-hunting. Locals, in large numbers including men, women and elderly people and village health practitioners were seen enjoying the plays.

