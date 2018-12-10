Odisha's Gangpur Mazdoor Manch to merge with Congress labour wing INTUC

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey joined the Congress, his labour union Gangpur Mazdoor Manch (GMM) on Sunday announced to join Congress’ labour arm INTUC to fight for the rights of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) employees.

At a joint press conference, GMM president Tirkey and INTUC-affiliated Rourkela Shramik Sangh (RSS) general secretary Prashant Behera launched a scathing attack on the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), the recognised trade union of RSP.

While announcing that the two unions would together fight for the demands of RSP workers, they accused RIKKS of making false promises to workers and failing to protect their interests.

They held the BMS and the BJP-led Modi government accountable for not holding a meeting of the National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) leading to delay in wage revision of public sector steelworkers by two years.

They said SAIL is not allowing wage revision citing loss in recent years and claimed that the faulty policies of the Modi government and mismanagement of SAIL should be blamed for the plight of the workers. They also accused the Modi government of plundering interests of workers to favour corporate houses.

The leaders asserted that in the upcoming trade union election of RSP, the joint force of INTUC and GMM would oust the RIKKS. Formation of a core committee comprising leaders of both unions was announced to carry out joint agitation programmes and ensure subsequent merger of the two unions to fight the RSP election on a single symbol.

Prominent among others RSS Deputy General Secretary Mahipal Bag and GMM General Secretary Gopal Das were present in the press meet.