Odisha government 's advisory for parents on unrecognised schools

A list of English medium schools having NoC has been prepared and notified by the Directorate of Secondary Education.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:23 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents beware! Your ignorance at the time of admission may result in joining of your wards in unrecognised schools which in turn may make things worse for them. In the absence of adequate knowledge and awareness among the parents and guardians, sources said some students have already fallen into the trap of unauthorised private/public schools and faced problem while taking admission in other institutions or pursuing higher studies in the recent past.

With the number of such unauthorised schools mushrooming in various parts of the State, the Government has advised parents to remain alert and not admit their wards in schools not having ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NoC) issued by the competent authority. The Directorate of Secondary Education, functioning under the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department, has warned all parents in this regard.

“Complaints are being received from different quarters that some public schools are running unauthorisedly and due to lack of information, parents are admitting their wards in these institutions thereby causing problems for them,” a notification issued by the Directorate said.

Meanwhile, a list of English medium schools having NoC has been prepared and notified by the Directorate. As per the list, only one English medium school each in Dhenkanal and Kendrapara have obtained NOC while two private schools have authorisation for admission of students in Nayagarh and Malkangiri districts.

Similarly, three private schools in Jagatsinghpur, four each in Kandhamal and Nuapada, six in Bhadrak, nine each in Angul, Balasore and Jajpur and seven in Kalahandi have been granted NoC. The number of public schools having NoC in the remaining districts is above 10, the notification stated. The Directorate has also warned strong action against unrecognised schools.

At the beginning of the 2018-19 academic session, the department had also issued a notice asking students and parents to remain careful about unrecognised institutions which were coming out with advertisements in print and electronic media for admission into higher secondary schools.

Comments

