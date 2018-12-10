Hike in annual incentives for Odisha police on the cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and police officials of equivalent rank can now expect at least double the amount of annual incentive that they were getting so far for working on Sundays and other gazetted holidays.

Odisha Police has proposed the State Government to sanction one month’s extra salary at actual basic pay subject to the ceiling of Rs 40,000 per annum for ASIs, Rs 42,000 for SIs and Rs 45,000 for Inspectors as an annual incentive. It has also proposed to sanction one month’s actual basic remuneration with a ceiling of Rs 22,045 per annum as the annual incentive for contractual Deputy Subedar, Sergeants and equivalent rank officers.

The police personnel will get the incentive every year over and above their usual salary for their arduous nature of duties, working on Sundays / gazetted holidays and un-availed leave. Earlier, constables, havildars and officials of equivalent rank were getting one month’s extra salary at actual basic pay and grade pay without any allowances subject to ceiling of Rs 20,000 per annum.

Inspectors and equivalent rank officials have a sanctioned strength of 1,458, followed by 4,382 SIs, 5,185 ASIs and 692 contractual Deputy Subedar and Sergeants. Similarly, the Odisha Police has proposed to hike the motorcycle allowance from Rs 700 to Rs 2000 per month. The bike allowance was last time increased from Rs 350 to Rs 700 for ASIs, SIs, Inspectors and equivalent rank of officials. A monthly bike allowance of Rs 2000 for contractual Sergeant, Deputy Subedar and equivalent rank officers has also been sought.

“The incentive and allowance need to be enhanced keeping in mind the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission. The Government has been requested to consider the proposals at the earliest,” a senior police official said. While the annual financial implication for the incentives would be Rs 33 crore, it will be Rs 13.83 crore for motorcycle allowance.