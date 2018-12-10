Honing football skills of girls in Odisha's Sakhipada is Matari’s goal in life

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: While people of his age are leading a retired life, this man is busy grooming budding women footballers. Meet 64-year-old Balaram Matari of Sakhipada who has been offering free football coaching to girls, mostly tribal, for the last more than 20 years in Sambalpur. At least 28 of his students have played in national and international levels. Three of his students Lochana Munda, Jhili Munda and Ahalya Munda have represented the country at the international stage.

Matari, who retired as senior assistant of the Revenue department in 2013, has so far imparted training to more than 200 girls. Apart from producing quality women footballers, he has helped around 18 girls bag various Government jobs in railways, police and excise besides village level worker and school teacher under sports quota. Currently, Matari is coaching 32 girls from different parts of the city.

A popular goalkeeper of his time, Matari had represented the district and Sambalpur University as well. He was even the football secretary of District Athletic Association, Sambalpur between 1994 and 1998.“I accompanied the athletic team of the district to participate in a competition at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack in December 1997. Some of my friends in Cuttack told me that there is great potential for women’s football in our region. They tested a few girls who were part of the district athletic team and found six of them fit for football,” he says.

Subsequently, Matari formed Sambalpur Zilla Mahila Football Sangh on January 6, 1998 and imparted training to the six girls beside a few others in his locality. Initially, parents of many girls were reluctant to allow their daughters to play football wearing half pants. However, he succeeded to convince them as he had a personal rapport with them. “I have been providing free coaching to girls since the formation of Mahila Football Sangh. I provide coaching for two hours from 6 am to 8 am at Veer Surendra Sai Stadium, says Matari.

Though money is a constraint for Matari, it has failed to deter him. “I contribute some amount from my own pocket and the team also gets some money when it plays a match. The club runs with this fund. Moreover, supporters also help us buy sports gear sometimes,” he says.“I get immense satisfaction in coaching the girls and see them play for the State and the country. This is an accomplishment in my life,” adds Matari proudly.