Home States Odisha

Honing football skills of girls in Odisha's Sakhipada is Matari’s goal in life

After retirement, 64-year-old Balaram Matari of Sakhipada is offering free coaching of budding women footballers.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Football coaching

Balaram Matari with young players | Express

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: While people of his age are leading a retired life, this man is busy grooming budding women footballers. Meet 64-year-old Balaram Matari of Sakhipada who has been offering free football coaching to girls, mostly tribal, for the last more than 20 years in Sambalpur. At least 28 of his students have played in national and international levels. Three of his students Lochana Munda, Jhili Munda and Ahalya Munda have represented the country at the international stage.

Matari, who retired as senior assistant of the Revenue department in 2013, has so far imparted training to more than 200 girls. Apart from producing quality women footballers, he has helped around 18 girls bag various Government jobs in railways, police and excise besides village level worker and school teacher under sports quota. Currently, Matari is coaching 32 girls from different parts of the city.

A popular goalkeeper of his time, Matari had represented the district and Sambalpur University as well. He was even the football secretary of District Athletic Association, Sambalpur between 1994 and 1998.“I accompanied the athletic team of the district to participate in a competition at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack in December 1997. Some of my friends in Cuttack told me that there is great potential for women’s football in our region. They tested a few girls who were part of the district athletic team and found six of them fit for football,” he says.

Subsequently, Matari formed Sambalpur Zilla Mahila Football Sangh on January 6, 1998 and imparted training to the six girls beside a few others in his locality. Initially, parents of many girls were reluctant to allow their daughters to play football wearing half pants. However, he succeeded to convince them as he had a personal rapport with them. “I have been providing free coaching to girls since the formation of Mahila Football Sangh. I provide coaching for two hours from 6 am to 8 am at Veer Surendra Sai Stadium, says Matari.

Though money is a constraint for Matari, it has failed to deter him. “I contribute some amount from my own pocket and the team also gets some money when it plays a match. The club runs with this fund. Moreover, supporters also help us buy sports gear sometimes,” he says.“I get immense satisfaction in coaching the girls and see them play for the State and the country. This is an accomplishment in my life,” adds Matari proudly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha football Odisha football coaching Women coaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp