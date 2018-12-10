Home States Odisha

Assam author Lakhminath Bezbaroa’s house in Sambalpur undergoes renovation

The renowned Assamese litterateur stayed for 20 years till 1937 in the house, located at Sambalpur's Nelson Mandela Chowk.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhmikant Bezbaroa

The dilapidated house of Assamese litterateur Lakhmikant Bezbaroa at Nelson Mandela Chowk in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has started the renovation of the dilapidated house of the doyen of Assamese literature Lakhminath Bezbaroa here. Bezbaroa stayed in the house, located at Nelson Mandela Chowk, from 1917 to 1937. He had built another house in the city in 1924. The renowned Assamese litterateur lived in one house and used the other as his office. Member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter Deepak Panda said the house, which was used as an office by the writer, is being renovated. He said preliminary work for renovation of the building has already begun. It will be followed by the removal of old plaster from the walls and stitching of cracks.

Panda said a paste prepared from lime, wood apple gum and jaggery will be used for plastering the walls of the building. “INTACH has set a target to complete the renovation of the building within six months,” he informed.

Bezbaroa’s portraits, his literary works, old photographs and artefacts of Odisha and Assam will be displayed in the building after completion of the renovation work. INTACH will start the renovation of another building, where Bezbaroa lived after the current project gets over. Both Odisha and Assam governments have sanctioned Rs 50 lakh each for the renovation of both houses, he added. Earlier, it was planned to demolish the houses to pave way for a rotary junction at Nelson Mandela Chowk.

However, the proposed demolition was opposed by a group of people. The Cultural Affairs Minister of Assam, Naba Kumar Doley, and media adviser to Chief Minister of Assam, Hrishikesh Goswami, had visited Sambalpur in October last year after news regarding demolition plan of both the houses was reported in media. They had also called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue. Subsequently, a decision was taken to modify the design of the rotary junction and preserve both the houses.

