Khadi theme for Bhubaneswar street fest

Apart from showcasing traditional methods used by weavers, the event promoted non-motorised transport, healthy lifestyle and people’s ownership over the roads.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Path Utsav

Renowned Prince Dance Group perform on the stage of Path Utsav on Sunday. (Express / Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Street festival Patha Utsav was observed in the City on Sunday on the theme khadi and cottage industries. Traditional spinning and weaving, machine spinning, potter’s wheel and other traditional methods used by the weavers in the State to manufacture beautiful fabrics were showcased during the event.

The second edition of the event attracted more visitors as compared to the previous Sunday as the designated zones were crowded with pedestrians, cyclists and outdoor game enthusiasts in large numbers. The weekly street festival promotes non-motorised transport, healthy lifestyle and people’s ownership over the roads.

Prince Dance Group and singer Rojalin Sahu also participated in the festival to entertain the revellers. Besides, city-based artists painted a mural having the flags of the 16 nations participating in the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup through a beautiful rangoli. They also made a rangoli portrait of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik highlighting his contribution towards popularising the hockey.

Participants took part in other street activities like cycling, sports like football and hockey on Janpath between Station Square and Ram Mandir Square. During the festival, a health camp was also organised by AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare department. Medicinal plants were also displayed for creating awareness about the benefits of the herbs.

