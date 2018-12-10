Home States Odisha

South-East railways goods train convoy to clear backlog freight

The freight corridor block system will  facilitate the running of goods train convoy and clear backlog freight of various industries and mining companies in the area.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:43 AM

Indian trains, Indian railways

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to clear backlog freight, the South Eastern Railway (SER) on Sunday started a five-hour freight corridor block system with the regulation of certain trains in Chakradharpur and Jharsuguda sections of Mumbai-Howrah mainline.

SER sources informed the freight corridor block system was put in place from 2 pm to 7 pm on Sunday to facilitate the running of goods train convoy and clear backlog freight of various industries and mining companies in the region.

Owing to it the 68029/68030 Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Rourkela MEMU Passenger remained cancelled while 18189 Tatanagar-Rourkela-Alappuzha Link Express was rescheduled and left Tatanagar one hour late. 58161 Hatia-Jharsuguda Passenger also left Hatia two hours and 30 minutes late. Similarly, 8107 Rourkela-Koraput Express was rescheduled to leave Rourkela one hour late.

Chakradharpur-based divisional spokesperson of SER Bhaskar said under the freight corridor block system a certain path is defined for running of goods trains on a specified schedule to cater to the freight transportation needs of various industries.

He said since the average speed of goods train remain the same, crew members were mobilised and logistics arranged to facilitate the running of more freight trains.

Chakradharpur Division is the leading revenue generator for SER with the bulk of the revenue coming from freight movement with contribution from industrial and mining belts of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

