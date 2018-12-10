Home States Odisha

Veggie gardens in Odisha schools for nutritious mid-day meals

The state government will be working on the project with World Food Programme, India.

BHUBANESWAR: School students will soon have nutritious vegetables grown on their respective campuses under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme. The State Government is planning to promote the school gardens which can facilitate grow vegetables.

The schools having a boundary wall, free usable land and water supply provisions will be considered for the ‘school nutrition garden’ project. The School and Mass Education department is working on the project by involving departments of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and ST/SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare.

Secretary of School and Mass Education department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has asked the Collectors of all districts to hold convergence meetings by involving the officials of the three departments and prepare a roadmap for developing the nutrition gardens.

“Vegetable is an important component to enrich MDM and make it more nutritious. We are planning to develop the vegetable gardens in collaboration with World Food Programme, India. Hopefully, it would come out successful and students can have fresh and nutritious vegetables in their noon meals,” said an official.

The project aims at providing an opportunity for children to eat freshly grown vegetables containing vitamins and minerals which are essential for their physical and mental growth. The gardens would supply most of the non-staple foods, including roots and tubers, vegetables and fruits, herbs and spices, that a school needs every day.

ALSO READ: 22 kids fall ill after lizard found in mid-day meal at Odisha school

The schools, which are deprived of permanent water supply and boundary wall, will be asked to make requisite arrangements with the support of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments. The Agriculture Department would provide technical support for land development, supply of seeds, saplings, fertilizer and other kits for banana, papaya, drumsticks, lemon, coconut and jack-fruit besides seasonal vegetables.

“Vegetables are important for the diet of children to ensure normal growth and intellectual development. Students will be involved in the process so that they can learn the art of cooperation, teamwork and social skills. They can also have first-hand knowledge in growing food,” Mohapatra added. Meanwhile, the Horticulture Directorate has asked Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of horticulture to help chalk out a robust roadmap for the development of nutrition gardens.

 

