VHP’s show of strength in Bhubaneswar for Ram Temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extending support to the demand of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) for the enactment of a legislation in the winter session of the Parliament commencing from December 11 for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, State unit of the VHP organised a massive rally in the city on Sunday.

Addressing the rally, speakers of VHP and other RSS affiliates urged the Centre to respect the sentiment of majority of Hindus by facilitating the construction of a temple at the earliest. With the Supreme Court taking its own time to pronounce a verdict on the Ram temple case, they strongly pleaded with the Narendra Modi Government to bring an ordinance for the temple construction.

“It is the responsibility of an elected Government to honour the sentiment of the people. The Modi Government at the Centre has been ignoring the majority’s demand for a temple at Ayodhya for a long time. After waiting so long to realise their dream of having a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram, the people have started losing patience,” said senior VHP leader and member of the central advisory board of the Parishad Akhileswarananda Maharaj.

Expressing his displeasure over the delay in construction of the temple, the VHP leader from Jabalpur said those are in the corridor of power in New Delhi had assured to build a Ram temple. However, they have failed to keep their promise. The time has come to take a decision failing which the people of the country will give them a befitting reply, he said while addressing the rally.

The meeting, presided by working president of VHP’s Odisha East Zone Nagen Kumar Debata, was addressed by Sankaranada Giri, Sarat Chandra Sarangi, Laxmikant Dash, Basant Pati and Sarada Sathpathy of RSS.

The VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held similar rallies at Berhampur, Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna and Koraput to garner public support for the proposed Ram Temple.