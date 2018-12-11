12-hour Burla bandh over Pujahari ouster peaceful

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Life was paralysed in Burla due to 12-hour bandh called by Sachetan Nagarika Manch protesting the State Government’s action against Director of VIMSAR on Monday. The State Government issued a show-cause notice to Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari and sent him on leave on November 7.

The dawn to dusk bandh saw closure of Government and private offices, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions, markets and business establishments. Vehicular movement was also disrupted. Bandh supporters picketed at different places in Burla.

On November 26, a four-member team of the Health & Family Welfare department visited VIMSAR to inquire into the allegations made by the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) against Pujahari. The JDA had submitted all the evidence including a video showing Pujahari’s team pouring table salt inside the body of a patient during surgery. Subsequently, the Government issued a show-cause notice to Pujahari and sent him on leave. The JDA members were on cease-work demanding removal of Pujahari alleging his involvement in unlawful activities.

Terming the decision of the State Government as unjustified and undemocratic, a member of Sachetan Nagarika Manch, Laxmidhar Mohanty said the Government issued the show-cause notice to Pujahari but did not wait for his reply and sent him on leave hurriedly.

Members of BJP also staged road blockade at Ainthapali Chowk in the city for two hours and blocked the NH-6 and Biju Expressway protesting the Government’s action against Pujahari and demanded to reinstate Pujahari as Director of VIMSAR.