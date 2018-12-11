BJD to lure Oppn leaders on tough turf to its fold

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an eye on the 2019 polls, the ruling BJD is trying to lure several legislators from the opposition Congress and BJP to widen its support base among the people. While some of these MLAs are from the coastal districts, the majority of them are from Western Odisha, where the BJD is anticipating a tough challenge from BJP.

Names of legislators from Congress who are trying to join BJD before the next elections are doing the rounds for some months now. Western Odisha strongman, Jharsuguda MLA and working president of OPCC Naba Kishore Das has already made his intention clear by seeking the approval of his constituents about his future course of action.

Sources said the BJD is also trying to rope in some other Congress legislators, including Anshuman Mohanty, Prakash Behera, Jogesh Singh and Prafulla Majhi. Though all the MLAs are tightlipped about their future course of action, they seemed to have been sidelined in dispensation. Political observers believe that these MLAs are awaiting the Assembly election results of five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram before taking the final plunge.

Similarly, some of the BJP legislators including Nitish Gangdeb, Radharani Panda and Duryodhan Majhi seem to have been sidelined in the present scheme of things of the party in Odisha. Though these MLAs have done nothing which has gone against the partyline, they have also not actively participated in party programmes during the last several months.

Besides, political observers are also not very clear about the future course of action of senior leaders, Dilip Ray and Bijay Mohapatra, who quit BJP last week. Though speculation is rife that the two leaders may join the BJD, things have not moved forward since they resigned from the saffron party. The two leaders may also float a new political outfit without joining the BJD.

Things will, however, become clear after the results of the Assembly elections in five states come out. Sources said the BJD is planning a big event after Hockey World Cup where the new leaders will join the party.

BJD leaders preferred not to comment on these developments saying nothing has been finalised so far. They, however, maintained that the party’s establishment day on December 26 is going to be celebrated in a big way.

