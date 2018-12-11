BJP seeks Governor's help

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A women delegation of the BJP on Monday met Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and sought his intervention for an impartial probe into alleged sexual exploitation of girl inmates of Beltikri shelter home in Dhenkanal district.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor alleging that the shelter home run by Good News India, an NGO headed by Fayaz Rahman, was getting active patronage from the State Government.

A fair probe from the State Government agencies is not expected as the NGO, which was running 26 such shelter homes in different districts, was indulged in human trafficking and religious conversion with impunity.

Besides, the Government is not competent to probe into flow of foreign funds to the NGO and its utilisation. A couple of days ago, a BJP Mahila Morcha delegation led by its State unit president Pravati Parida had visited the shelter home. Former minister Surama Padhi, party vice-president Sukeshi Oram, secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar, mahila morcha vice-president Smriti Patnaik, Banabala Patnaik and Babita Patra were part of the delegation.