Boy hailed as hero for road upgrade in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Thanks to the efforts of this 11-year-old boy, the dilapidated road from Bharsampa to Bhatgram in Tirtol block will finally be upgraded. After drawing the attention of Government officials and elected representatives to the bad road condition, Satyaprakash Swain’s efforts finally bore fruit on Monday after the foundation stone was laid for upgradation of the road. In recognition of his efforts, Swain was invited to the foundation laying ceremony as a guest of honour.

Hailing from Jainabad in Gobindpur panchayat, Swain is a student of Class VI in Government Primary School, Bhatgram. He along with other students have to take the dilapidated seven km road from Bharsampa to Bhatgram to reach the school. Students and even local women sustaining injuries after falling on the road is a regular affair here.

The situation turned worse during the rainy season as the road became slushy and dangerous. Apart from getting injured, the students also soiled their uniforms by taking the road. Nearly 60 students are enrolled in the school.

Sources said many parents were reluctant to send their children to the school due to the bad condition of the road. Earlier, Swain had requested the local sarpanch and panchayat samiti member to repair the road but to no avail.

Last year, a team of Rural Development department led by chief engineer Asutosh Mallick had come to the area to survey the condition of the road. Swain united all his friends, went to the chief engineer and narrated their plight before the team. The boy explained the risk that the road posed to the students and locals. Swain further told Mallick that he was forced to walk barefoot to the school as his shoes were damaged due to the bad road.

Impressed with Swain’s forthrightness, Mallick gave Rs 200 to him to buy a pair of new shoes. The chief engineer had also assured the locals to upgrade the road.Gobindpur sarpanch Ramesh Chandra Kuanar said, “It is only because of Swain’s efforts that the road is being developed. The RD department has sanctioned Rs 44 lakh to upgrade the road.”