Deer depredation worry for farmers

JAGATSINGHPUR: Farmers of Raghunathpur block are a worried lot as deer continue to raze and damage paddy crops over hundreds of acre of land in absence of a barbed wire fence. Compounding the miseries of farmers, the Forest department has turned a blind eye to the menace.

Dhartangada forest, which is situated in Raghunathpur, is home to hundreds of deer and monkeys. These animals, especially deer, stray into agriculture fields in search of food and damage paddy and vegetable crops, resulting in heavy loss for local farmers. Apart from paddy, the animals feast on green gram, brinjal, cucumber and okra crops. Sources said many farmers have stopped cultivating vegetables due to deer menace.

Thousands of acres of farm land in Ramchandrapur, Gopalpur, Kakudia, Salijanga, Deulishai, Erandphal, Kaladhari, Pandara, Pitamabarpur and Puranabasant villages, which are situated near the forest, have been affected by the menace. Earlier in August, hundreds of farmers and members of women self help groups had staged protest in front of the local forest beat house demanding erection of barbed wire fence to prevent deer from entering crop land. However, no steps have been taken in this regard do far.

Local farmers Abhiram Muduli and Ramesh Rout said the residents of at least 11 villages are spending sleepless nights due to the deer menace. Spotted deer have completely damaged paddy and vegetable crops in the area. The farmers, on the other hand, are in distress as they are unable to repay loans which they had availed to cultivated the crops from cooperative societies, they said.

Contacted, Forest Range Officer Balaram Sahoo said he is aware of the crop loss of farmers due to deer menace. The barbed wire fence could not be erected due to shortage of funds. However, the Forest department has sent a proposal to the State Government in this regard, he said.

Sahoo further said the department has been providing compensation to farmers every year towards crop loss.