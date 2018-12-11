Home States Odisha

E-challan system for Twin City starts

The Commissionerate Police’s e-challan system was inaugurated DGP Dr RP Sharma on Monday.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police’s e-challan system was inaugurated DGP Dr RP Sharma on Monday. A private bank has tied up with Commissionerate Police to provide PoS machines, payment gateway system and other necessary software as well as hardware support.

The e-challan initiative is an upgrade from the manual vehicle report (VCR) to electronic form wherein penalty for traffic violations will be processed online, said the DGP. The traffic violators will be able to pay the fines through their debit and credit cards. The device will provide two money receipt copies - payer and merchant copy along with all the details such as name of the traffic offender, the Sections under which the violators are booked, the compounding amount, and others.

Police said apart from collecting fines from traffic violators, the machines will also be used for collecting fines for other violations like under Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), collecting licence fee from cinema halls, and others. Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, Additional CP Sanjay Singh, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh, other senior police officers and bank officials were present.

