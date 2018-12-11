Ex-MLA dies after falling from train

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic incident, former MLA of Athamallik Raj Kishore Pradhan died after falling from a train near Kanhiphula village on Sunday afternoon. He was 80 and is survived by two sons.Nalco Township IIC Gita Samal said Pradhan’s body was recovered from the railway track near Kanhiphula. The body was brought to Angul hospital where it was identified and later, handed over to the former MLA’s family members after postmortem. she said.

The IIC said Pradhan was going to Angul to visit his son. He might have fallen off while trying to get down the train near Kanhiphula village. The matter is being investigated.The former legislator was staying alone in his ancestral house at Paika Sahi in Athamallik after his wife’s demise a month back. Pradhan was born in 1934 and was an MLA from Praja Socialist Party when Nandini Satpathy was the Chief Minister of Odisha. A pall of gloom descended on Athamallik after the news of Pradhan’s death spread.