Home States Odisha

Ex-MLA dies after falling from train

In a tragic incident, former MLA of Athamallik Raj Kishore Pradhan died after falling from a train near Kanhiphula village on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic incident, former MLA of Athamallik Raj Kishore Pradhan died after falling from a train near Kanhiphula village on Sunday afternoon. He was 80 and is survived by two sons.Nalco Township IIC Gita Samal said Pradhan’s body was recovered from the railway track near Kanhiphula. The body was brought to Angul hospital where it was identified and later, handed over to the former MLA’s family members after postmortem. she said.

The IIC said Pradhan was going to Angul to visit his son. He might have fallen off while trying to get down the train near Kanhiphula village. The matter is being investigated.The former legislator was staying alone in his ancestral house at Paika Sahi in Athamallik after his wife’s demise a month back. Pradhan was born in 1934 and was an MLA from Praja Socialist Party when Nandini Satpathy was the Chief Minister of Odisha. A pall of gloom descended on Athamallik after the news of Pradhan’s death spread.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp