Govt warns schools without NOC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Issuing a warning to private and English medium schools running without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), the State Government has asked the authorities concerned to shut down institutions whose name is not listed in authorised schools published by School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department.

“The decision to shut down schools without NOC has been taken for the benefit of students as studying in schools not having NOC may deprive students appearing the board examination,” said School and Mass Education minister Badri Narayan Patra. “Action will be taken against all the schools not listed in the Department notification on schools having NOC,” he added.

Sources in S&ME Department said district collectors have been asked to ensure that public/private schools not fulfilling the criteria and government norms should be taken to task.Various parents’ associations who have welcomed the move of the State Government also asked the State Government to withdraw the affiliation of such unrecognised schools and file criminal cases against those running unauthorisedly and playing with the future of kids.

“The department should direct all District Education Officers and Block Education Officers to file criminal cases against schools not having NOC and take steps to safeguard the future of children in the State who have taken admission in such schools,” said Chairman of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Basudev Bhatta. The association also handed over a letter to OPEPA Project Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia seeking action.

As per government notification issued in December recently, only 294 public/English Medium schools have received NOC issued by the competitive authority of SME Department.Meanwhile, the move in the middle of the academic session, has raised concern among parents who have sought a solution from the Government to ensure that one year education of their children is not hampered. On the other hand, many private schools have come forward against the decision claiming that they have letter of recognition from the Government and fulfil all criteria.

