HC seeks report on rights panel

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to apprise it about the steps taken for appointment of the Chairperson of the Odisha State Human Rights Commission (OHRC) within December 18.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in appointment of the head of the human rights body, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the Advocate General to inform the court on the steps taken by the Government by the assigned date.

The petitioner, advocate Shibasankar Mohanty, had alleged gross inaction on part of the State Government in appointing the chairperson of the OHRC, which has been functioning without a full-time head for the last six years. After the retirement of acting chairman Justice BK Mishra on August 16 this year, the Commission has been left completely headless which has seriously affected its functioning.