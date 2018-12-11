Koraput in cold wave grip

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Cold wave has gripped many parts of Koraput district with the night temperature dipping to six degree Celsius, affecting normal life.The chilly weather is experienced in both hilly terrains and plains of Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions. While the night temperature hovered around five degree Celsius in hilly pockets, the plains recorded six degree. Intense fog covers several ghat areas of Koraput and Sunki till 10 am everyday.

Normal life has been badly hit due to the cold conditions with locals preferring to stay indoors after sundown. Roads and streets wear a deserted look during evening hours. People are found warming themselves around bonfire after the sunset to get rid of the cold. Usually, cold conditions are recorded in the region during the last part of October every year. However, there was a delay of almost one month for the chill to arrive in the tribal areas this year due to the continuous low pressure.

The cold conditions would further intensify in next couple of days. Last year, the lowest night temperature was recorded at seven degree during the same period. District Agriculture office sources said the intense cold wave would bring relief to vegetable farmers who were waiting eagerly for the winter chill for a good harvest.Several organisations have appealed to the district administration to open shelter homes in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda and Laxmipur for homeless people.