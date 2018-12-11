No threat to Konark Temple: UnionMin

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma on Monday said the Centre is fully committed to the safety and security of great monuments of Odisha including the 13th century Sun Temple at Konark.

Allaying concerns over the structural stability of the Sun Temple, Sharma, who reviewed the conservation works of historical monuments in the State at a high level meeting here, categorically said there is absolutely no threat to the stability of the world heritage structure.

“A committee comprising international experts will be set up within 30 days to examine the structural safety and conservation of the Sun Temple. Implementation progress of the decisions taken in the meeting here on Monday will be reviewed after a month in New Delhi,” the Union Minister told reporters.

The endoscopy report of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) said the structural stability of the Sun temple is safe, he said adding, experts have suggested to fill the void inside the temple structure with sand.

“We have accepted many of the suggestions given by different stakeholders and experts on the restoration of the world heritage. We wouldn’t hesitate to take the assistance of international experts for restoration and beautification of the temple and other monuments in the State,” Sharma said.

Asserting that not a single stone of the temple has been replaced after 1997, the Union Minister said preservation works of the temple is being done as per the UNESCO guidelines.

On the issue of damage to the intricate carvings on the temple stones, Sharma said the rapid corrosion of temple stones are due to saline air coming from the sea.The damage of the casuarina forest around the temple after the 1999 Super Cyclone is also causing harm to the structure.

While assuring permanent measures to check frequent water logging on the temple premises, the Union Minister said powerful pump sets will be sued to drain out water. He directed Archaeological Survey of India to take immediate measures in this regard.

The meeting, which also discussed the preservation and restoration works of Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri and Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar, decided to provide free entry to the devotees for offering puja in the Nabagrah temple on Saturdays.The meeting was scheduled following a request from Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas last month.

On November 11, based on a report published in a vernacular daily on replacement of original stone carvings by ASI, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Union Culture Minister seeking his intervention in the matter.