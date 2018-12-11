Panic over Maoist poster

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Simanbadi village under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district after a Maoist poster was found on the wall of an abandoned pump house on Monday.

The poster issued by the Odisha State Committee, CPI (Maoist) exhorted villagers to observe December 12 as ‘Protest Day’. Even as police patrolling has been intensified in the area, locals are scared to venture out of their houses after sunset.

This is the second time such poster has surfaced in the area.On Thursday, posters issued by Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali divisional committee of CPI (Maoist) were found in Kirikuti and Potangi villages.The rebels have been urging people to oppose BJP and warned the Government to stop exploitation of tribals.

This year, the rebels have given a call to observe ‘Protest Day’ on the last day of Martyrs’ Week.

Meanwhile, police have asked people not to panic and assured of adequate patrolling in the area.