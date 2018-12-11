Special Problem Fund remains unused

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Special Problem Fund (SPF) sanctioned to the district remains unutilised though it was granted the lion’s share of the Central fund.Out of Rs 10 crore sanctioned by the Centre towards SPF for Odisha in 2017-18, Rs 6.74 crore was allocated to Jagatsinghpur district for 784 projects.

However, it came to light at a recent review meeting that not a single penny has been utilised under SPF in Raghunathpur block and Jagatsinghpur Municipality. Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Bishnu Das, who attended the meeting, expressed his dissatisfaction over officials’ indifference towards projects for which funds have already been sanctioned.

Out of Rs 6.74 crore, Jagatsinghpur block was allocated Rs 2.01 crore for 81 projects while Jagatsinghpur Municipality was given Rs 1.42 lakh for 63 projects. Similarly, Rs 6 lakh was earmarked for 21 projects in Naugoan block, Rs 61 lakh for 21 projects in Balikuda block, Rs 7.80 lakh for six projects in Erasama block, Rs 48 lakh for 20 projects in Tirtol block, Rs 1.16 lakh for 47 projects in Biridi block and Rs 40 lakh for 20 projects in Raghunathpur block.

Ironically, Kujang block and Paradip Municipality have not been sanctioned any fund allegedly owing to rivalry between Das and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout. Kujang block chairman Smruti Ranjan Behera said the step-motherly attitude of the State Government towards Paradip Assembly constituency has led to resentment among locals.

The aim of SPF is to take up small and essential projects of local importance involving special problems. Earlier, lists of different projects had been finalised through Palli Sabha.