Stir for 2nd Brahmani bridge

He said the stretch between Chandikhole and Duburi has turned into a death trap as over 29 people have died and around 100 injured in accidents in the last 11 months.

Members of Sachetan Nagarik Manch staging dharna on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Members of Sachetan Nagarika Manch (SNM) on Monday staged a dharna demanding a second bridge over Brahmani river near Kabatabandha village and four-laning of NH-53 between Chandikhole and Duburi.

Former Finance Minister and SNM adviser Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, who led the protest, said, “Locals have been demanding repair of the existing Brahmani bridge at Kabatabandha and the stretch between Chandikhole and Duburi on NH-53 for the last couple of years.  The existing bridge, considered the lifeline of Jajpur district, is more than 61 years old and is in a dilapidated condition.”  

Convener of SNM Sarojkanta Behera said thousands of pedestrians and hundreds of heavy vehicles use the dilapidated bridge daily. It also serves as a link to Kalinganagar Industrial Complex which houses a number of steel industries.

Raising slogans against the Central Government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for neglecting the area, the agitators warned that protests would be intensified if their demands are not met.
The dharna was withdrawn after NHAI authorities gave written assurance that the second bridge over Brahmani at Kabatabandha and four-laning work between Chandikhole and Sukinda would start from April next year. Besides, the authorities assured that repair of the existing bridge would start from this month.

