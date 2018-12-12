After pangolins, tusk seized in Odisha's Ambadhia   

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Six more persons have been arrested and a tusk seized from their possession by Special Task Force (STF) during a raid at Ambadhia village within Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

They are Gopinath Naik, Keshab Dehuri, Manmohan Naik, Pratap Naik, Agniswar Naik and Sebakar Naik of Ambadhia village. They were trying to sell off the tusk, weighing 500 grams, when the STF team, led by DSP Tajraj Patel, nabbed them.

On Saturday, the STF team had recovered two pangolins and arrested four persons during a raid at Ambadhia village. The four were trying to sell the pangolins when the STF team arrested them and rescued the animals which were being sold for Rs 22 lakh. The accused were Balia Andhara Judia, Debendra Das, Janmejay Naik and Raghunath Behera. During interrogation, one of the accused alerted police on six persons trying to sell the tusk. On the basis of information, STF raided the village yet again and arrested the four persons.