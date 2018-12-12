Home States Odisha

BhuNav to help visitors navigate through Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium

The app, launched by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, will help navigate to various places inside the stadium between multiple floors. 

Screengrab of 'BhuNav' app in Playstore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Here’s some good news for sports enthusiasts visiting Kalinga Stadium. Next time you step into the premises to watch a hockey match, an App will help you navigate through different venues.
All you have to do is download android version of the app from Google Play Store on your smartphone and find your way easily. Its iOS version is available in App Store.

The mobile application called ‘BhuNav’ was launched by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited to provide directions to various places inside the stadium, presently only hockey complex, during the ongoing Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.

It has been developed by IT major - Honeywell - for BSCL and Hockey Federation of India. The application has a built-in navigation system similar to Google Maps to help users find points of interest or people in the complex. Visitors and spectators can search for fan village, parking, restrooms, food stalls, entry and exits routes among others.

Officials, however, said ‘BhuNav’ app is different from the traditional navigational services as it not only shows the direction to the users but also helps one to navigate between multiple floors. 

Officials in BSCL said the application also provides a user’s current location on the map in real time with a blue dot which helps in sharing location facility and saving those in visiting list, they added.

After Hockey, other indoor locations of the city will be added to the app to expand its service, BSCL officials said.

LED lights at Rajmahal flyover

Bhubaneswar: The Rajmahal flyover has been illuminated by Bhubaneswar Development Authority under its Light Sculpture Project. The Rajmahal bridge will be lit up from 5.30 pm to midnight every day. The colour pattern taken from national flags of 16 nations participating in ongoing World Cup Hockey 2018 here will be displayed one after another on both sides of the flyover from Ashok Nagar and Sishu Bhawan ends. The roof and spans of the flyover that have been painted with murals by city-based artists during the Asian Athletic Championships-2017 are also being illuminated with beautiful LED lights. In view of the World Cup Hockey, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority had earlier illuminated Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar and Vani Vihar flyovers with colourful LED lights. Seven major city parks and temples in Old Town are also being lit up with colourful lights by the civic authorities under this project to attract more tourists to these places during the evening.

