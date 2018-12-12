Form fill up for higher secondary ex-regular  defaulter students from December 13 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Form fill up of Plus II ex-regular and regular defaulter students for annual Higher Secondary Examination-2019 in the State will begin from December 13. As per the notification issued by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) recently, the form fill-up will take place in all higher secondary schools (erstwhile junior colleges).

While regular defaulter and ex-regular students of Plus II Arts, Science and Commerce streams can fill the forms between December 13 and 15, fees can be deposited between December 14 and 17. The forms can be submitted by junior college officials at CHSE zonal offices on December 18 and 19.

As per the council notification, the fee for non-practical subjects will be Rs 520 and Rs 20 for the practical paper. Another, Rs 20 will also be collected towards project evaluation work fees in case of regular and ex-regular students per paper in Commerce and vocational streams.

The CHSE made it clear that this will be the last opportunity for the students to fill the forms and under no circumstances, the date of filling-up forms for these students will be extended further.