Home States Odisha

Cooperation Department’s welfare fund to address farm issues in Odisha

Priority is being given to formation and credit linkage of Joint Liability Groups and interest-free revolving fund to the groups.

Published: 12th December 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of a farmer used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cooperation Department has drawn a set of proposals to be taken up under Farmers’ Welfare Fund (FWF) aimed at addressing the problems marginal farmers have been facing in the State.

While priority is being given to formation and credit linkage of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), for which guidelines have already been formulated, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has suggested interest-free revolving fund to the groups.“It has been proposed to provide Rs 10,000 as an interest-free revolving fund to each JLG for their initial economic activities. The sharecroppers, tenant farmers and landless cultivators will improve economically through the JLGs,” said an official.

As many as 99,504 JLGs have been formed in the State and around Rs 100 crore is required for initial assistance. The Department has also proposed interest subvention for JLGs and credit life insurance for RuPay Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders.

At present, crop loan of  Rs 12,000 crore has been financed to around 30 lakh accounts of about 21.44 KCC holders. Though personal accident insurance is now provided to the extent of  Rs 1 lakh per beneficiary, in case of a natural death the family members are paying back dues of the bank.

“The legal heirs of the deceased are put to severe financial distress and are unable to sustain loan burden after the death of earning member. If credit life insurance coverage can be provided through a Master Policy with a nominal premium, all natural death cases of loanee farmers can be covered,” the official said.
Credit life insurance will also help insurance companies liquidate the loan outstanding of the Cooperative Banks/Societies making the family of the deceased farmer member debt free. Nearly Rs 24 crore would be required as an insurance premium for the coverage of all RuPay KCC holders.

States like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have already issued circular to Cooperative Societies to enrol the loan borrowers for credit life insurance.

Though as per the guidelines of Nabard, interest subvention is applicable for crop loans, the facility is not available for non-farm sector loans like vending of vegetables, flowers and small shops who are charged 12 per cent interest. The interest rate is subsidised for Self Help Groups who are charged 7 per cent.

“Since around Rs 400 crore would be financed to JLGs, interest subvention at the rate of 5 pc has been proposed to bring parity of financing between SHGs and JLGs. Nearly Rs 20 crore required for it can be met from the FWF,” the official added.

Farm help

  • 99,504 Joint Liability Groups formed in Odisha & around Rs 100 cr required for initial assistance
  • Crop loan of  Rs12,000 crore financed to 30 lakh accounts of 21.44 KCC holders
  • Personal accident insurance being provided to the extent of Rs 1 lakh per beneficiary
  • In case of natural death, family members are paying back dues of the bank
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha farmers Odisha farm issues Odisha Cooperation Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp