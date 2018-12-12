Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement in Odisha's Sundargarh from today

Crop yield in the district likely to come down due to drought conditions; 37,000 farmers have registered so far to sell paddy.

Published: 12th December 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy stock

Paddy stocked at Chitapari-1 procurement centre in Malkangiri I Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Procurement of paddy will begin in drought-hit Sundargarh district on Wednesday. The district stares at an imminent loss of over one lakh tonnes of paddy due to the drought.

Sundargarh Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Jerome Kerketta informed that paddy procurement would start from Wednesday from Tangarpali block. He said managing directors of 44 Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPSs) besides authorities of two Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies and one Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society have been asked to start procurement, which would be streamlined in four to five days. He said 37,000 farmers have registered for selling their paddy.

At least 119 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) will be opened across the district in the first phase to procure 1.3 lakh tonnes of paddy that would be milled in 14 rice mills to produce 88,700 tonnes of rice.
Of the total 2.09 lakh hectares (ha) of land where paddy was grown in the Kharif season, over 50 per cent of crops were damaged in 35,986 ha upland in Hemgir, Lefripara, Tangarpali, Sundargarh, Subdega, Balishankara, Bargaon and Kutra blocks that faced severe drought condition. Crop damage of 33 to 50 per cent over 31,554 ha of medium and low land was also reported. Farmers of the affected areas will get input subsidy from State Government. 

Sundargarh Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) RN Satpathy said the normal average crop yield of the district is about 30 quintals per ha. He said unaffected pockets are likely to report an average of 31 to 32 quintals per ha while some pockets reported 30 to 45 quintals yield per ha. However, considering the crop loss of the moderate to severe drought hit areas the district’s overall average may come down to 25 to 26 quintals per ha.

While cutting of autumn paddy crops of Kharif season was completed long back, winter paddy crop cutting is nearing completion. The total output of autumn and winter crops is yet to be analysed to know the actual extent of the loss. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha paddy Sundargarh Paddy procurement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp