People’s trust in Congress: Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Election results in five states have come as a boost for the Congress in Odisha where factionalism has reared its head again ahead of the 2019 polls. Amidst reports that a number of Congress MLAs are preparing to quit the party in the near future, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday said the election results from the five states have once again established that people of the country still have immense faith in the party. Stating that the election results will be reflected in the ensuing general elections, Patnaik said only Congress can provide a progressive and stable government.

Stating that the election results are in favour of Congress and people have defeated the communal and crony capitalistic agenda of the BJP, Patnaik said the saffron outfit tried its best to get the magic numbers in the five states with money and muscle power, but in vain. People have thrown out BJP from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said and added that this will definitely have an impact on ensuing general and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Alleging that BJP came to power in 2014 by giving a number of promises and assurances, Patnaik said the Modi Government has failed to keep its promise of providing employment opportunities to minimum two crore youths a year. After coming to power, several anti-people and arbitrary decisions like demonetisation were taken and GST was implemented in a shoddy manner, he said.

Patnaik also criticised the Naveen Patnaik Government in the State for trying to fool people by announcing attractive schemes which are never implemented. Stating that BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin who help each other on every occasion, the OPCC president said like the Centre, the State Government has also ignored the farmers, who are committing suicide because of heavy loan burden.