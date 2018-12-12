Home States Odisha

People’s trust in Congress: Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

Taking cue of the assembly election results yesterday, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik reinstated that people still have faith in their party.

Published: 12th December 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik | File photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Election results in five states have come as a boost for the Congress in Odisha where factionalism has reared its head again ahead of the 2019 polls. Amidst reports that a number of Congress MLAs are preparing to quit the party in the near future, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday said the election results from the five states have once again established that people of the country still have immense faith in the party. Stating that the election results will be reflected in the ensuing general elections, Patnaik said only Congress can provide a progressive and stable government.

Stating that the election results are in favour of Congress and people have defeated the communal and crony capitalistic agenda of the BJP, Patnaik said the saffron outfit tried its best to get the magic numbers in the five states with money and muscle power, but in vain. People have thrown out BJP from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said and added that this will definitely have an impact on ensuing general and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Alleging that BJP came to power in 2014 by giving a number of promises and assurances, Patnaik said the Modi Government has failed to keep its promise of providing employment opportunities to minimum two crore youths a year. After coming to power, several anti-people and arbitrary decisions like demonetisation were taken and GST was implemented in a shoddy manner, he said.

Patnaik also criticised the Naveen Patnaik Government in the State for trying to fool people by announcing attractive schemes which are never implemented. Stating that BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin who help each other on every occasion, the OPCC president said like the Centre, the State Government has also ignored the farmers, who are committing suicide because of heavy loan burden.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress 2018 Assembly elections BJD Odisha BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp