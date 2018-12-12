Cyclone Titli brings cheer to farmers in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Even as cyclone Titli wreaked havoc in parts of Southern Odisha, the rainfall that followed the natural calamity has brought cheer to farmers in Dhenkanal district. Adequate rainfall and favourable weather have led to the bumper harvest of paddy in all eight blocks of the district where 80 per cent of harvesting has already been completed.

Kharif paddy was cultivated on 94,940 hectares of land across the district. This year, country and hybrid varieties like Sahabhagi, Puja, Sarala, DRR 41, 42, Nabin and others were cultivated by the farmers. Reports said while 1,428 mm rainfall is needed for Kharif crops, 1,430 mm rainfall was recorded in all the blocks of the district. Both irrigated and unirrigated farms were covered by adequate rains after the cyclone hit the State around two months ago.

Last year, drought had destroyed crops across the district. Deputy Director of Agriculture Chhabindra Behera said bumper crop has brought smiles on the faces of farmers. He said the district administration has started procuring paddy at 80 mandis since December 3. Target has been set to procure 3.30 lakh MT paddy this year.