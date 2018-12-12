Two trains cancelled with six diverted in Odisha for safety works

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least two trains will be cancelled and six diverted on Thursday in view of safety-related modernisation works at several places in the East Coast, South Western and North Western Railways.

Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur Passenger will remain cancelled from both the directions and Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Titilagarh for construction of Limited Height Subway (LHS) between Rayagada and Singapur Road stations. While Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will run between Sambalpur and Muniguda and Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger will run up to Titilagarh, Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger will run up to Rayagada.

Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express from Howrah will run on diverted route via Theruvali A Cabin and Keutaguda stations without touching Singapur Road and Rayagada on Wednesday. The East Coast Railway will provide free bus service for the convenience of passengers from Keutaguda to Singapur Road and Rayagada.

Similarly, Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express and Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath Express will run on diverted routes on December 14, 15 and December 13 and 20 respectively for modernisation works between Maklidrug and Devarapalli stations under South Western Railway. Puri-Ajmer Express and Ajmer-Puri Express will run on diverted routes on December 31 and January 4 for modernisation works between Bhinwalia and Rani stations under Ajmer division of NW Railway.