Work on Khetrajpur RoB near Odisha's Sambalpur begins

SAMBALPUR: Work on the much-awaited road over bridge (RoB) over the railway level crossing at Khetrajpur has finally started. It will resolve the traffic problem in Khetrajpur area, which is the wholesale hub of essential commodities in the city.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD), Division-I, Sambalpur, Gouranga Charan Sahu said the RoB will originate from Sambalpur railway station and run over the Khetrajpur railway level crossing before ending about 500 metres from the level crossing.

He said the length of the proposed double lane RoB will be 960 metres and its estimated cost is `51.52 crore. While the State Government will provide 50 per cent of the total cost, the Railways will contribute the rest 50 per cent. Preliminary work has already started and PWD has set a deadline of December, 2019 to complete the work. Foundation for the ROB was laid in August.

Since Khetrajpur is the wholesale hub of essential commodities, goods vehicles are parked in the area throughout the day. Besides, most of the trains on Sambalpur-Chennai route pass through Khetrajpur leading to frequent closure of gates at the level crossing. Every time the gates are closed, traffic movement comes to a halt leading to a chaos.

This apart, the road connects NH-6 at Remed in the city and hundreds of vehicles run through the road to reach the highway. Many people also depend on the road to come to the city through the highway. It is the shortest route for the residents of Burla and Hirakud to reach Sambalpur railway station but people avoid the road due to frequent traffic snarls. Traffic problem on the route will be over after completion of the RoB.