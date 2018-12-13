17 per cent growth in Odisha's revenue collection by November

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The fiscal performance of the State has shown an upward trend by the end of November in its major components of revenue generation as well as utilisation of budgeted allocation.

While the State Government utilised 49 per cent of the allocation by November-end, it has registered a growth of about 17 per cent in revenue collection during the same period of the current fiscal.

A review of the fiscal performance revealed that the total budget expenditure up to November was Rs 61,876 crore which was 49 per cent of the amount provisioned in both the main and supplementary budgets. The expenditure has grown by 22 pc over the corresponding period last year.

The total programme expenditure in social sector too has grown by 46 per cent (with actual spending of Rs 18,380 crore) over the corresponding period of 2017-18.The total expenditure in infrastructure sector has reached Rs 9,131 crore marking a growth of around 5 per cent over the corresponding period of last fiscal. Similarly, the expenditure in agriculture and allied sector was Rs 6,976 crore.

Keeping pace with the expenditure, the total revenue generation has also grown around 17 per cent during this period. The revenue generation by November end in the last fiscal was around Rs 22,291 crore against which current year collection has been Rs 26,123 crore.

The revenue from non-tax sources has increased by 64 per cent with a total collection of Rs 7,563 crore while that from own-tax sources has grown by 5 per cent with a collection of Rs 18,560 crore.

Mining sector being the major source of non-tax revenue, the State has recorded a growth of 75 per cent with a collection of Rs 6,350 crore from mining royalty against last year’s collection of Rs 3,620 crore up till November 30.

Similarly, the collection from industrial water has increased to Rs 408 crore against last year’s collection of Rs 365 crore during the same period.

Reviewing the fiscal performance of the State at the all Secretaries meeting here, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed all the departments to expedite expenditure during December and January in view of the forthcoming elections.

He also directed the departments to review all court cases from the perspective of Litigation Management Policy of State Government and take quick decisions for their expeditious disposal.

The Secretaries were also advised to review the cases pending at Heads of Department level and initiate action for out-of-court settlement in empowered committee meetings constituted under the policy.Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy advised the departments to prepare a database of old cases with update information from office of Advocate General so that they could be monitored properly.Preparation of Budget for 2019-2020 fiscal was discussed. All departments were asked to submit their requirement proposals by December 15.