Malkangiri administration submits project report for two roads

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Five months after Gurupriya bridge was opened by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, people in the erstwhile cut-off region are beginning to enjoy fruits of much-needed development.

A detailed project report for construction of roads from Mukiput to Jamuguda and Panasput to Jodambo with an estimated cost of `13.87 crore and `19.76 crore respectively has been sent to Chief Engineer (DPI & Roads) for approval. Out of 100 tube-wells, 12 have been dug up to provide drinking water to villagers and work on the rest is on. Proposal for construction of six health sub-centres at Bakuli, Panasput, Dangapadar, Jodambo, Totapalli, Papermetla and Sarkubandh has been sent to State Government for approval.